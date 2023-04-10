The Friends of Patoka River Nature Wildlife Reserve (NWR) will host a birding hike for the budding young birder in your life on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 8:00 am CT.

Youngsters ages 8-18 can join the organization for the roughly 2-hour hike beginning at Boyds Station on the Refuge for the event. A limited number of binoculars will be available to share, so attendees are asked to bring their own if they’re able to do so. Parents are welcome to follow along with the hike or explore nearby areas. Insect-repellent and sturdy walking shoes are strongly recommended.

Experienced watchers and new birders are welcome to take State Road 64 East through Oakland City and follow the brown Refuge signs to the Snakey Point Marsh. Questions and requests for more information can be directed to Jim Lodato at 812-760-5944. Happy birding!