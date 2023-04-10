The Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be giving away trees free of charge in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd.

Six species of hardwood trees including shellbark hickory, cherry bark oak, red oak, white oak, overcup oak, and chinkapin oak can be picked up from 10:00-2:00 p.m. CT at the Buehler’s IGA in Oakland City and from 11:00-3:00 p.m. EST at Jay C’s in Petersburg.

This tree giveaway is meant to support conservation efforts and “Treet” the Earth on its special day.