The export and international trade of Indiana poultry products has been restored as of April 19, 2023. This designation comes from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) following the first confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022-2023 from a Dubois County turkey flock in early February 2022.

Ten commercial Hoosier poultry flocks have since tested positive for HPAI in six counties. Although 825 cases of the influenza virus in 47 states across the nation have been confirmed as recently as last week, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (ISBAH) advises that “Under WOAH guidelines, HPAI-free status can be declared for a state or region after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms and no new infections are detected during a minimum waiting period of 28 days.” At this time all control areas and surveillance zones have been released and commercial owners have been cleared to restock at their own discretion.

The State Board of Animal Health also has advised that poultry owners should not interpret the HPAI-free status as an “all clear” indication that owners can cease preventative measures against the virus. Steps to minimize poultry exposure to HPAI should be taken as much as possible in light of national concern for another potential wave of cases with the spring migration.