The Indiana Department of Transportation and contractor Five Star Company have announced plans to complete a series of small structure replacements between State Road 58 and U.S. 50 in Lawrence County.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 17th State Road 446 will shut down approximately one mile north of U.S. 50. State Road 446 will be closed again roughly 1.25 miles north of U.S. 50, starting on or after Monday, May 8th.

Each of these projects is expected to last up to 20 days barring any unforeseen events and weather permitting. Five Star was awarded the $1.2 million contract in February with a completion date set for late May. All work is weather-contingent and subject to change. Traffic will be routed along the official detour following U.S. 50 to S.R. 37, to S.R. 58 during the project with maintained access for local residents; thru traffic is encouraged to use alternate routes.

INDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and be mindful of work crews during construction. Road closures, conditions, and other traffic alerts are available at any time by using the TrafficWise app or visiting INDOT social media pages.