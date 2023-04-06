Hilary Louis Begle, 87, of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Hilary was born on November 4, 1935, in Huntingburg to Edward and Caroline (Mehringer) Begle. He was united in marriage to Laverne Hasenour On October 12, 1957, in St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Hilary was a retired union carpenter and a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. Hilary was a member of Ferdinand Legion Post 124. He was an accomplished chef and enjoyed cooking and playing music at his garage parties for friends. He was a member of Hilary and Friends Band, and he along with his wife Laverne played for several local nursing homes for over twenty years. His hobbies included woodworking, and making Christmas ornaments. He received a Heritage Award for keeping the music of the past alive.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Laverne Begle, children, Mark Begle of Zionsville, Randy (Diane) Begle of Ferdinand, Brenda Jonas of Fishers, Karen (Ron) Bonger of Newburgh, Diane (Bryan) Luebbehusen of Ferdinand, Dan (Bonnie) Begle of Mooresville, NC., and Brad (Mary) Begle of Chicago, IL. Twenty-two grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. One brother, Ralph (Diane) Begle of Huntingburg. Hilary was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Christopher Begle, one sister, Delores Adams, and one brother, Wilfred Begle.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Saint Ferdinand Church, a military graveside service provided by Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM EDT in the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com. The family would personally like to thank Scenic Hill at the Monastery, and Heart to Heart Hospice for Hilary’s excellent care.