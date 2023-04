18 WJTS in.form – The Rotary Club of Dubois County is Seeking Athena Award Nominations (04/06/2023)

In this episode, Manda Combs and Christian Bloome sit down to talk with Kaitlyn Neukam about the Athena Awards, and how they are now seeking nominations from the public. They also talk about the annual Athena Awards Banquet that celebrates local women, and all about the Rotary Club of Dubois County as a group!

