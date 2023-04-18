James R. “Jim” Sander, age 76, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at home.

Jim was born in Ireland, Indiana, on January 2, 1947, to William M. and Helen J. (Miller) Sander.

He served in the Army National Guard.

He previously worked for the Coke Plant and then was part owner of JOJ Sander until his retirement in 2014.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, the Ireland Sportsman Club, the Jasper Moose, Ireland Knight of Columbus, and the American Legion Post #147.

Jim enjoyed going for drives, especially with his dog, “Bud,” and traveling around to construction sites, observing the projects being completed, and conversing with the workers.

Surviving are two children, John (Karen) Sander, Jasper, IN, and Tina (Scott) Swisher, Fishers, IN, two grandchildren, Jordan (Adam) Buchta and Craig Sander, two sisters, Mary Ann Wehr and Kathy (Daniel) Schnarr, both of Jasper, IN, two brothers, Charlie (Jackie) Sander, Oakland City, IN, and Kenny (Kathy) Sander, Jasper, IN, two sisters-in-law, Mildred Sander and Sharon Sander, both of Jasper, IN,

Preceding him in death are two brothers, Othmar “Ottie” and Gerald “Jerry” Sander.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James R. “Jim” Sander will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Mary Catholic Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, the Dubois County Humane Society or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.