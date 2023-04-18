Urban J. “Bub” Bartley, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Bub was born in Boonville, Indiana, on November 11, 1942, to Jerome “Jack” and Leoma (Wright) Bartley. He married Sarah Mundy on April 27, 1963, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

He was a 1960 Jasper High School graduate.

He served 6 years in the Military Police of the Army Reserve.

Bub worked in sales for Jasper Rubber and WW Grainger. He had his own painting and art business where he made many illustrations for the Herald, local sports teams, restaurants, and businesses.

He was a charter member of the Jasper Church of Nazarene.

He enjoyed playing golf, drawing, singing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah Bartley, Jasper, three daughters; Michelle (David) Schenetzki, Jasper, Jennifer (Eddie) Cook, Stuttgart, Germany, Angie (Dawn) Bartley, Louisville, Kentucky, three sons; Roger (Stella) Bartley, Austin, Texas, Brian (Jenn) Bartley, Westmont, Illinois, David (Jolyne) Bartley, Valparaiso, Indiana, 19 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephew, Kevin (Tina) Hoffman and niece, Vicki Hoffman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Hoffman, and nephew Kurt Hoffman.

A funeral service for Urban J. “Bub” Bartley will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Jasper Church of Nazarene. A burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Jasper Church of Nazarene.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

