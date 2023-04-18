Darlene Roberta Jacob, age 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:20 a.m., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Brookside Village Assisted Living in Jasper.

She was born May 2, 1940, in Ireland, Indiana, to Linus and Margaret (Giesler) Schmitt; and married Gerald Jacob on May 6, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland. Darlene was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; the Cenacle of Life Rosary and the St. Mary’s Prayer Chain. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Randy Schmitt.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Jacob of Huntingburg; four children, Wayne (Barbara) Jacob of Bretzville, Sherri (Denny) Rickelman of Fulda, Tina (Kenneth) Dieter of St. Meinrad and Tara (Bryan) Eckert of St. Anthony; seven siblings, Amos Schmitt, Rosemary (Ken) Heim, Margie Hubert, Florence (John Ward) Schmitt, Charlie (Connie) Schmitt, Cindy Schmitt, and Sheryl (Ray) Mehling; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass for Darlene Jacob will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. The Mass of Christian Burial will be led by Fr. Biju Thomas with burial of the cremains to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Mary’s Church from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday prior to the mass. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com