Spencer County, Ind. – INDOT has announced a lane restriction for SR 62

Beginning on or around Monday, April 24th on SR 62 near St. Meinrad crews will be alternating lane restrictions.

Traffic will be controlled using a flagger during daytime hours.

The work will be from 7:30 AM through 5 PM daily.

This project will have crews perform soil boring and geotechnical investigation for a slide correction.

The work is expected to last till early May depending on weather conditions. Hoosier motorists can stay up to date with the latest road closures, conditions, and alters at any time via the TrafficWise app or by visiting INDOT’s social media pages.