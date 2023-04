Jasper, Ind. – Dubois Strong will be holding its annual open house meeting.

Their annual meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 20th from 5 to 6:30 PM at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper.

Cocktails and appetizers will be served and Dubois Strong President, Ed Cole, will speak at 5:30 PM.

To RSV for the event contact sgray@duboisstrong.com To learn more about Dubois Strong visit their Facebook page or their website at duboisstrong.com