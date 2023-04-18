Latest News

Crawford Solid Waste District Held Successful Volunteer Day Dubois Strong to Host Open House Meeting INDOT Announced SR 62 Lane Restriction State Road 62 Closure Planned near Gentryville Single-Vehicle Accident Yields Impairment Charges

Crawford County, Ind. – Crawford County Solid Waste Management District in partnership with Patoka Lake Watershed hosted a successful volunteer trash pick-up day.

On April 15th over 100 volunteers participated in Volunteer Day by picking up trash and litter at clean-up sites.

Volunteers spent around three and a half hours working on the clean-up effort and at the end were given T-shirts, Lunch, and Door Prizes to thank them for their hard work.

Their current trash collection totals for the Saturday event include:

  •  592 Bags
  •  161 Tires
  •  2 Appliances
  •  4 TV’s

Crawford County Solid Waste Management District strives to provide quality services to residents of Crawford County, Indiana through recycling and waste disposal sites, bi-annual Clean Sweep events, community and school education 
programs, and a compliance program.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about the Crawford County Solid Waste Management District call 812-338-2728, or visit their website, crawfordcountysolidwaste.org

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post