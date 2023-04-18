Crawford County, Ind. – Crawford County Solid Waste Management District in partnership with Patoka Lake Watershed hosted a successful volunteer trash pick-up day.

On April 15th over 100 volunteers participated in Volunteer Day by picking up trash and litter at clean-up sites.

Volunteers spent around three and a half hours working on the clean-up effort and at the end were given T-shirts, Lunch, and Door Prizes to thank them for their hard work.

Their current trash collection totals for the Saturday event include:

592 Bags

161 Tires

2 Appliances

4 TV’s

Crawford County Solid Waste Management District strives to provide quality services to residents of Crawford County, Indiana through recycling and waste disposal sites, bi-annual Clean Sweep events, community and school education

programs, and a compliance program.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about the Crawford County Solid Waste Management District call 812-338-2728, or visit their website, crawfordcountysolidwaste.org