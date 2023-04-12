Jane Marie Wendholt, age 68, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus, Jasper, Indiana.

She was born January 20, 1955, to Jerome and Rosemary (Fleck) Hohl. She married John Wendholt on October 22, 1977. Jane was a secretary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 18 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed scrapbooking, jewelry making, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, on November 20, 2017; a brother, Tim Hohl; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Knies; and a nephew, Mike Knies.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Chris) Eckstein of Jasper; a brother, Kerry Hohl of Huntingburg; sister-in-law, Kathie Hohl of Jasper; two grandsons, Myles and Asher Eckstein; and her dear friend, Faye (Wayne) Ransome .

A funeral mass for Jane Wendholt will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be led by Fr. Biju Thomas and Fr. Mark O’Keefe with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday. St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality will lead a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com