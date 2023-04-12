Viola W. Vaal, of Ferdinand, passed away on April 7, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Viola was born on July 22, 1935, in Jasper to Harold and Margaret (Hackman) Bettag. She was united in marriage to Walter Vaal on September 15, 1956, in Saint Joseph Church in Jasper. Walter preceded her in death on December 9, 2021.

She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, She was a member of Ferdinand Senior Citizens, and the Ferdinand Community Center. Viola retired from Best Chairs after 28 years. She enjoyed traveling, being with family and friends, playing Solitaire, and puzzles.

Surviving are one son, Stan (Tres) Vaal of Birdseye. Three grandchildren, Jessica (Noe) Jacquez, Josh (Hayley) Vaal, and Jamie (Chad) Knies. Three step-grandchildren, Kris (Kim) Pauckner, Faith (Kevin) Kirby, and Edward Wineinger Jr. Four great-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. One sister, Mary Ann Cunningham of Moline, IL. She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, one brother, Jerome Bettag, and two sisters, Virlee Gunselman, and Elizabeth “Betty” Hoppenjans. Funeral services will be held at Saint Ferdinand Church on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.