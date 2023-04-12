Joan “JoAnn” K. Kluemper, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

JoAnn was born on September 27, 1944, in Jasper, Indiana, to John and Elizabeth (Weber) Zehr. She married Linus “Boots” Kluemper on September 8, 1973, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2009.

JoAnn graduated from Dubois High School.

She retired from Forest Products.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Society, and the Daughters of Isabella.

JoAnn enjoyed cooking, yardwork, and Sunday drives.

She is survived by her son, Brett Kluemper, and companion Kimberly Huff, Jasper, sister, Shirley Zehr, and two brothers; Wayne Zehr and Allen (Carolyn) Zehr.

She is preceded in death by her husband and sister, Doris Zehr

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan “JoAnn” K. Kluemper will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.