Joseph R. Wiederkehr Jr., 89, of Saint Meinrad passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Willowdale Village in Dale. Joseph was born on November 24, 1933, in St. Meinrad to Joseph Sr. and Hedwig (Moog) Wiederkehr. He was united in marriage to Betty Gogel on September 1, 1952, in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church. Betty preceded him in death on January 1, 2021.

Joseph was a retired Union Carpenter # 90. He was a member of Mary Help Of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. He enjoyed woodworking, flowers, mowing his yard, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Gerald (Sue) Wiederkehr of St. Meinrad, Janice (Paul) Wessel of Jasper, Sue (Kenny) Rickelman of Buffaloville, Doris (Glenn) Niehaus of St. Meinrad, Sheila (Scott) Aldridge of Ferdinand, Kelvin Wiederkehr of St. Meinrad, Barb (Ron) Kessens of Siberia, and Mike (Lorri) Wiederkehr of Evansville. Seventeen grandchildren, Twenty-three great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Francis Wiederkehr, Agatha Fette, Mary Miller, Josepha Sitzman, and Anna Vaal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM CDT Friday, April 21st in Mary Help Of Christians Church, Mariah Hill. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation at the church will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM CDT. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.