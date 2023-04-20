Following 195 American flags placed throughout the town of Ferdinand last year, The Ferdinand Kiwanis is gearing up for their 2023 Avenue of American Flags project. The organization places flags at residences and businesses on six flag holidays including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day through September 11th, and Veteran’s Day.

Last year’s participants who shared an email address are being sent renewal information, letters are being sent to those who did not provide an email address, and the Kiwanis are once again accepting new participants. Replies from returning citizens and first-time supporters are expected by May 15th.

New subscribers are being asked to mail their requests to the Kiwanis Club of Ferdinand at PO Box 83, Ferdinand, IN, 47532. The organization will need to be informed if your yard has an invisible fence or sprinkler system along with a $40 check made payable to the Kiwanis Club of Ferdinand. Your name, address, phone number, and email address should also be included with your registration.

Although the vast majority of flags were replaced last year, The Kiwanis would like to inform those who need to purchase a new flag that this year’s $5 cost increase reflects an increased cost of materials. Southeast Dubois School Corporation, the Heimatfest Teen Ambassador scholarships, and the Birdseye and Ferdinand town libraries are included in the project’s benefactors.

Questions and requests for more information can be directed to ferdinand.kiwanis@gmail.com, the Kiwanis Club of Ferdinand’s Facebook page, or phoned to Peggy Huff at (812)686-6574.