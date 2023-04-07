Ronald/Ron Seger, 48, formerly of Jasper, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Eskenazi Health’s Burn Unit, Indianapolis, IN, as a result of injuries sustained from a house fire.

Ron was born in Lafayette, IN, on May 6, 1974, and was adopted by Robert/Bob and Sylvia Seger in August 1982. Bob preceded him in death in November 2010.

Ron worked as a vendor at trade shows, fairs, and festivals. He loved his country, talking to and meeting new people, animals, cooking, and collecting die-cast cars and Looney Tunes characters.

Surviving are his Mother, Sylvia Seger, Jasper; brother, Robert Seger, Texas; and his caretakers Melissa and John Johnson, Indianapolis.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6,12:00-2:00 at Indiana Funeral Care, Greenwood Chapel, 2433 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN, and a memorial service celebrating Ron’s life will follow at 2:00 with Pastor Jim Teller.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions made to the “Ron Seger Memorial” would be greatly appreciated and can be mailed to First Merchants Bank, Attn: Nicole Gaertner, 901 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143.

