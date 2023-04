Around 5:45 Thursday morning the Jasper Police Department responded to a call from a person who reported that their ex-spouse was in violation of a no-contact order by sending them text messages.

An investigation found 55-year-old Perry Burger of Jasper to be the female subject and she was transported to the Jasper Police Department for an interview.

Perry Burger was then arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for a Class A Misdemeanor charge of Invasion of Privacy.