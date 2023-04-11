The Jasper Chamber of Commerce and Dubois County Workforce Development have announced the next presentation of a series on the topic of connecting employers with youth.

Kimball Electronics, Jody Lindauer with Jobs for America’s Graduate (JAG), and a JAG graduate will be included in the list of speakers for the Thursday, April 18th event. The program will take place from noon until 1:00 pm EST and be available for remote viewing via Zoom.

Questions about the presentation and requests for more information can be directed to the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866 or by email to chamber@jasper.in.org. Information for virtually joining the presentation online is provided below.

Zoom Meeting ID: 955 4189 0602

Passcode: 603110