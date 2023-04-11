Paddlers of all experience levels are invited to join DC Multisport for their newly-announced “Loop the Lake” race at Ferdinand State Forest on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

Beginning at 9 am EST competitors of all ages and skills will take on the roughly 2-mile, non-sanctioned, recreational kayak and canoe race. Preliminary heats will be determined in advance based on the number of entries and paddlers under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed tandem canoe races and Men’s and Women’s single kayak competitions will see awarded winners on the day of the event. Participants will take two counterclockwise laps around the lake to compete for awards to the top three fastest finishers of each section.

A participation fee of $20 will include a giveaway and proceeds from the event will support special projects in the Ferdinand State Forest. The deadline to register for “Loop the Lake” is May 31st, 2023. DC Multisport also invites all participants to join the organization for an after-party at St. Benedicts Brew Works, on the grounds of the Monastery Immaculate Conception, beginning at approximately 3 pm.

More information about the event, including rules and regulations, can be provided by contacting DC Multisport at 812-482-9115 or by email to jlindauer@visitduboiscounty.com.

The registration link is available below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Ferdinand/LooptheLakeRace