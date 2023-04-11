The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced plans to close US 231 northbound in Jasper.



Beginning on or around Monday, April 17th, crews will close US 231 between Country Club Drive to West 17th Street, from the area of Culver’s, South, down the hill towards Springs Valley Bank, to perform drainage construction work. The middle turn lane will serve as a temporary northbound travel lane during the closure. INDOT expects this project to be complete by mid-May barring unforeseen circumstances and weather-related delays.

Hoosier motorists are invited to stay up to date with the latest road closures, conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the TrafficWise app or by visiting INDOT social media pages.