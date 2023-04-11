The Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Memorial Hospital are teaming up to offer a Heartsaver CPR with AED presentation on Monday, May 1st, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Elmer Buchta Technology Center in Petersburg.

Pre-registration is required for the 12-person-limited class designed by the American Heart Association for those who serve as rescuers as part of their job responsibilities and for members of the public who have direct access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). In order to complete the course participants will be required to successfully complete an evaluation of the CPR, AED use, and relief of choking for adults, children, and infants skills taught in the class.

The cost of attending the training is $65 per person. To begin the registration process or get more information call 812-686-0045 or visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on the “Classes and Events” section.