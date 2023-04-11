Before Patty Saalman died of stage four colon cancer in 2021 her son, Scott, made her a promise that ‘Will Read and Sing for Food’ would regroup to do benefit shows in her memory. When she passed, Patty’s loved ones donated money to Anderson Woods Summer Camp in lieu of flowers at her request. Five thousand dollars were raised for the construction of a new greenhouse at the campground.

Scott Saalman fulfilled the final promise made to his mother with the inaugural Patty Fest raising $3,000 for Anderson Woods and the Next Act, Inc. last year. Funny essays and live music during the event have raised almost $170,000 for dozens of worthy causes since they began in 2011. Saturday, May 13th, the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center will see the return of WRASFF for two shows benefitting Anderson Woods Summer Camp — Patty Saalman’s favorite charity.

Ferdinand native and author of “The Sand Bucket List: Lesson for Living Life and Facing Death, Brad Fischer, will be one guest reader on a long list of local talents slated to make an appearance at the May WRASFF shows.

Admission is a recommended $15 or more per person and seats can be reserved by email to Scott Saalman at scottsaalman@gmail.com or by messaging WRASFF on Facebook. Please be sure to indicate if you’re attending the matinee or evening show when requesting a reservation. Tickets can also be purchased at the Cultural Center on the day of the show when the doors open at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The entrance to the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center is at the back of the parking lot off East Fourth Street.