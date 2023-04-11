(Jasper, Indiana ) Ted E. Gramelspacher, age 31, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on September 4, 1991, in Jasper, Indiana, to Craig and Diane (Boeglin) Gramelspacher. He graduated from Jasper High School in 2010. Ted had been employed by Farbest Foods, Rural King, and Autozone. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Jasper, Indiana.

Ted enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hiking in the woods, deer hunting, working on cars, and riding his off-road vehicle on trails through the woods.

He is survived by his mother, Diane Gramelspacher, Jasper, IN, his father, Craig Gramelspacher, Jasper, IN, his sister, Ginger (Jon) Cain, Evanston, IN, his paternal grandmother, Rosemarie Gramelspacher, Jasper, IN, two maternal uncles, Leon (Lynette) Boeglin, San Diego, CA, Dennis (Patty) Boeglin, Jasper, IN, paternal uncle, Dr. Curt Gramelspacher, Jasper, IN, two paternal aunts, Adair McPherson, Noblesville, IN, and Adrienne (David “Slick”) Webber, Indianapolis, IN, eight cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Ted is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Almeda Boeglin, maternal uncle, Dave Boeglin, paternal grandfather, Eugene “Gene” Gramelspacher, and paternal uncle, Clark Gramelspacher.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ted E. Gramelspacher will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, the Dubois County Humane Society, or to a favorite charity.

