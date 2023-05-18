Latest News

Evansville Man Indicted After Fentanyl Overdoses, One Death 2023 Indiana State Fair to Feature Dubois County Farm U.S. Senate Honors Local World War II Veteran MIPSO to headline 13th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival VFW Post 673 Voices of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarships

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Jeremy Church of the Jasper RC Flyers to discuss what they do, who they are, and their upcoming open house.

Stock media provided by Pond5.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post