From The WJTS Vault: Jasper Chamber of Commerce “Welcome to Jasper” Video (1994)

The nostalgia is real with this one!

Added onto a VHS tape with our daily news, this encapsulating video is the Jasper Chamber of Commerce’s production for the town of Jasper, Indiana.

The video goes into great detail of what a wonderful place Jasper is to live, work, and play. Narrated by Margaret Vaught, from Kimball International, who just-so-happens to be related to a certain fellow who is fairly common to WBDC and WJTS-TV broadcast-waves, Bill Potter!

The world is smaller than you think, and Jasper, Indiana is a prime example!

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

By Kaitlyn Neukam

