18 WJTS in.form – The 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown Tickets ON SALE NOW! (5/18/2023)

In this episode, Ty Hunter sits down with… none other than himself, Ty Hunter, to talk about the upcoming 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown, happening June 8th, 2023 at the Jasper Arts Center!

Stock media provided by Pond5.