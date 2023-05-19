Susan ”Sue” deMontigny, 73, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:22 a.m., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

She was born March 29, 1950 in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Russell and Erma (Sickbert) Heim. Sue graduated from Dale High School; married Duane “Dewey” deMontigny on May 16, 1970. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and camping and was an avid IU fan. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, “Dewey”, on March 6, 2023; and a brother, Charles Heim.

She is survived by two children, Dawn (Todd) Greulich of Santa Claus, Derek (Caitlyn) DeMontigny of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Bev Martin of Scottsburg; three brothers, George Heim of Huntingburg, Irvin (Nancy) Heim of Chandler, Jesse (Marilyn) Heim of Dale; a sister-in-law, Sonya Heim of Ferdinand; three grandchildren, Derek deMontigny, Treyton, and Tanner Gruelich.

Funeral services for Sue deMontigny will be held Sunday, May 21st at 1:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Donihue.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 20th. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com