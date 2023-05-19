(Washington, D.C.) Two days after his graduation from Dugger High School in Sullivan County, Marion “Wayne” Saucerman enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. U.S. Senator, Todd Young, graced the Senate floor to honor the life and legacy of Cpl. Saucerman following is May 2nd passing.

At just 17 old Saucerman’s boots hit Japanese soil on the island of Iwa Jima as part of an elite sniper platoon. His 30-person unit forged through the smoke to the front lines where only 10 would return. During an operation to flush opposing soldiers from deep within a cave, Saucerman was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right hand to earn the Purple Heart Award.

When the war came to a close, Cpl. Saucerman returned to the Hoosier state and joined the workforce at Allison Transmission for 35 years before retiring in 1986 to enjoy more time with family. He continued receiving well-earned accolades from his military service by being honored with a quilt of valor during the Bainbridge One Stitch at a Time quilt club event and a Pearl Harbor Conversation at the Indiana State Museum.

Senator Young graced the Senate floor with memories of Saucerman, saying, “I rise to give tribute to a life well lived in both heroic service to his country and dedicated service back home, with great love for family and friends—and to a Hoosier who was, in return, greatly loved.”

The Senator concluded his tribute by stating, “[World War II veterans] saved civilization by simply doing their duty,” Young ended his speech by saying. “In what time we have, with what poor power we have, let us never forget or cease to thank them for doing so.”