The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience have announced the Featured Farmers to be recognized during the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

Scherle Tree Farm, a Dubois County Christmas Tree producer, will be included in the Thursday, August 10th event. Featured Farmers has been a celebratory program for the past eight years and aims to celebrate family farms throughout the Hoosier State.

A live chat with this farm will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn. It will be an excellent time to see the Scherle Farm recognized for its hard work and vitally important role in the Hoosier economy.