Latest News

The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience have announced the Featured Farmers to be recognized during the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

Scherle Tree Farm, a Dubois County Christmas Tree producer, will be included in the Thursday, August 10th event. Featured Farmers has been a celebratory program for the past eight years and aims to celebrate family farms throughout the Hoosier State.

A live chat with this farm will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn. It will be an excellent time to see the Scherle Farm recognized for its hard work and vitally important role in the Hoosier economy.

On By Joyce Murrell

