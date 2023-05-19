Southridge has hired former Loogootee and Princeton Head Coach, Ryan Haywood, to fill the vacant head coaching position. The hire was made official last night at the Southwest Dubois School Board Meeting. Haywood spent four years in Loogootee, putting together a record of 76-24 which included a semi-state appearance this past season. Haywood also added a sectional championship in his final season at Princeton in 2019. The full release from Southridge High School can be viewed below.

Ryan Haywood was approved as the Southridge Raider Boys Varsity Head Basketball Coach tonight by the Southwest Dubois School Board.

Coach Haywood and his wife Tiffany and children Cam, Jayden (not pictured as he had no interest in missing his Little League Baseball Game tonight…he’s going to fit in well here!) and Taylor are pictured and were in attendance at tonight’s board meeting. Coach and his family have already started working their way into the community with Jayden playing Little League Baseball here in our Huntingburg League as they make this transition to the Southridge community.

Coach Haywood is originally from Mt. Carmel (Ill) where he attended High School. From there, he played basketball at McKendree University and finished up his undergraduate work at Eastern Illinois University. After attaining his bachelor’s degree from EIU, Coach Haywood eventually landed his first Head Coaching job at his alma mater (Mt. Carmel High School).

At Mt. Carmel, Coach Haywood was named the IBCA Coach of the Year twice in his six seasons as the Ace’s Head Coach. During Coach Haywood’s six year run, the Aces won the Indiana equivalent of three Sectional Titles and one Regional Championship which was the school’s first Regional Championship since 1944.

Coach Haywood and his family then made the move to Princeton High School as the Tiger’s Head Boys Basketball Coach. During his eight years at Princeton, Coach Haywood’s teams won two Big 8 Championships along with winning the Washington 3A Sectional Championship and finishing as the Regional Runner Up that year.

Most recently, Coach Haywood has been the Loogootee Head Boys Basketball Coach for the past four seasons. This past season, the Lions were one point away from playing for a State Championship eventually dropping the Semi-State Championship Game to the eventual State Champion Indianapolis Lutheran in one of the best games of the tournament.

In his four years at Loogootee, the Lions amassed a record of 76-24 (116-35 the past six years as a Head Coach) while winning three Conference Championships in addition to this past year’s Sectional and Regional Championship.

Welcome Coach Haywood and Family to the Southridge Community!

GO RAIDERS!

Follow the link below to view the full story on the Southridge Athletics website.