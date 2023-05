Plans have been announced for the 6th annual Lexi Mattingly Memorial Baseball Classic coming to Huntingburg City Park on July 29th and July 30th.

All proceeds from the 7U, 8U, 9U, and 10U competitions will benefit the Lexi Mattingly Scholarship fund. Admission to the event will be $5 per day with no cost to children 5 years old or younger.

Questions and requests for more information can be directed to Gene Mattingly by email to genematt3@gmail.com or by calling (812) 630-0073.