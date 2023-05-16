Students entering 3rd through 6th grade have an opportunity to get instruction from high school football players and coaches at Pike Central’s upcoming youth football camp.

A camp t-shirt is included in the $20 per child cost to attend the June 19th, 20th, and 22nd sessions from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. There will also be registration available for the upcoming season and a punt, pass, and kick contest for each grade level.

More information is available by contacting Pike County Youth Football on Facebook.