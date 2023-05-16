Latest News

Pike Central Hosting Youth Football Camp

Students entering 3rd through 6th grade have an opportunity to get instruction from high school football players and coaches at Pike Central’s upcoming youth football camp.

A camp t-shirt is included in the $20 per child cost to attend the June 19th, 20th, and 22nd sessions from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. There will also be registration available for the upcoming season and a punt, pass, and kick contest for each grade level.

More information is available by contacting Pike County Youth Football on Facebook.

By Joyce Murrell

