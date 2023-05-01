Alisa J. Schank, age 52, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:03 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 1, 1971, in Huntingburg, to Dennis and Bonnie (Miller) Thimling; and married Dave Schank on April 29, 1995, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City. Alisa loved visiting her kids, Indiana University tailgates, family gatherings, and going to the beach. She also enjoyed cooking, musicals, traveling, and concerts. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Thimling; her father-in-law, Michael Schank, Jr.; one sister-in-law, CarmaThimling; and one brother-in-law, Tim Schank.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Schank of Huntingburg; one daughter, Elli Schank of Alexandria, Virginia; one son, Tucker Schank of Bloomington; her father, Dennis Thimling of Huntingburg; and four siblings, Donna (Joe) Borden of Birdseye, Sharon (Jeff) Gunselman of Jasper, Dennis Thimling, Jr. of Jasper and Mary (Keith) Dick of Ireland.

Funeral services for Alisa J. Schank will be held at 5:00 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Minister Ryan Stiles will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Redemption Christian Church from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com