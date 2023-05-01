DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for U.S. 231 in Huntingburg.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 8, crews will begin restricting the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 on the south side of Huntingburg. These restrictions will all for drainage improvements in the area. Crews will be performing a drainage ditch correction along the roadway. Traffic flow will be controlled with a flagger during restrictions. A width limit of 12 feet will be in place.

Work is expected to last through the end of July, depending on the weather. Restrictions will be in place during weekdays. These restrictions will take place from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: