On May 21, 2023, Ernest Lee Challender (Ernie, Erndog, Pops, Dad, Gramps) went Home to celebrate eternal life with Jesus and Lenora, his beautiful, dearly loved wife of 45 years. They were joined in Holy Matrimony on September 16, 1977, at Big Rapids, Michigan Free Methodist Church. Lenora went on before, August 22, 2022.

They raised seven adored children, the late Catherine Dubois, Terry (Darla) Fullington of Otwell, Julie Fullington of Shoals, William (Mary) Fullington, of Perrinton, MI, John (Cathy) Fullington of Velpen, Tina (Gregg) Pearson of Petersburg, Philip (Anna) Fullington of Lincoln City; 26 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Challender, Carol (Dan) Boyce, Judy Rogers, Mary Smith all of Big Rapids, MI; many nieces and nephews.

Also preceding him in death was his grandson, Jason Milholin, and great-grandson, Dillion Olsson.

Born on September 15, 1949, in Big Rapids, Michigan, to Harris (“Bud”) and Faith Ann (Kilpatrick) Challender. Ernie asked Jesus to forgive his sins and be his Lord and only Savior on September 6, 1981, at the Big Rapids Free Methodist Church. They were honored to be members, Sunday School teachers, and past board members of the Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg, IN.

Memorial services for Ernie Challender will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Community Church of Nazarene with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the church to honor Ernie’s wishes. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be shared online at:www.nassandson.com