Donald Gene Borden, age 84, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, “Imo” Borden of Huntingburg; a daughter, Toni (Kenny) Gilkey of Louisville; a son, Greg (Karen) Borden of Huntingburg; eight siblings; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Don Borden will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery with a Masonic memorial conducted by Bethlehem Masonic Lodge of Birdseye #574 F&AM.  Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Sunday prior to the service.  Memorial contributions may be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.  Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com

