Kevin J. Sermersheim, 58, died in his sleep at his home in Birdseye early Tuesday morning, May 23, 2023. He was born on January 10, 1965, to Lawrence E. and Rita M. (Wagner) Sermersheim. Kevin was a 1983 graduate of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Kevin was a big, bald, bearded, semi-truck driving, Harley rider. He was a hard-working, tough guy and a little rough around the edges, but he loved everyone and he had a heart as big as a football. It was his heart that finally gave out on him Monday night.

Kevin never met a stranger, and he was a great friend to many people all across the country, and even as far away as South Africa. Kevin was a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. If a friend or family member needed something, Kevin was there for them, any time, day or night, regardless of the personal cost to himself. He was often generous to a fault. His goal was to make life easier and better for his family and friends – not for himself. He was selfless, and he always put others first.

From an early age, Kevin wanted to be a truck driver. He drove a semi-truck for several different companies over the years, and he delivered goods to nearly every state in the country. He received Driver of the Year, and Regional Driver of the Year awards in 2016 while working for G&T Industries. Most recently, he was working for Voges & Scherzer Trucking in Bristow, IN.

In his free time, Kevin loved to ride his Harley Davidson, attend gun shows, visit with family and friends, and tell jokes. He had an outgoing personality, a big laugh, and he was loud, boisterous, and always fun to be around. He loved his family and his two dogs, Duke and Max, all of whom miss him immensely.

Kevin is survived by his two sons, Kyle A. (Kira) of Omaha, NE, and Luke A. (wife Jill) of Folesomville; grandchildren, Reagan, Mason, Berklee, and Ryder; parents, Lawrence E. and Rita M. (Wagner) Sermersheim of Huntingburg; brother, Keith A. (wife Connie) of Evansville; sister, Katherine L. of West Lafayette; niece, Maria; nephews, Benjamin, Jacob and Christopher; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly S. in 2017.

Kevin requested cremation and the family intends to honor his wishes. A visitation and Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Gaslight Pizza & Grill in Huntingburg from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 pm., on Sunday, May 28. Condolences may be shared in person at that time.