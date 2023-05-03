Eulah Fern Dearing, 84, of Huntingburg, passed away on May 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 22, 1938, in Pike County, to Cleo and Golda May (Clark) Hedges; and married Robert E. Dearing on January 16, 1960. Eulah was the past president of the State American Association of Medical Assistance and secretary/treasurer of Calvary Baptist Church in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. Dearing, Sr., who passed away on April 5, 2004; three siblings, Emma Winn, Barbara Bishop, and Richard Hedges; and by two great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Robert (Annette) Dearing, Jr. of Huntingburg; one daughter, Monica Stemle of Huntingburg; and by twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Eulah Fern Dearing will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Minister Charles Fettinger will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, May 5th. Memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Connection. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com