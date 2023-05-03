Larry L. Knies, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Larry was born in Celestine, Indiana, on May 29, 1937, to Theodore and Margaret (Humbert) Knies. He married Marguerite “Peg” Friedman on October 1, 1959, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2012.

He was a 1955 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School and member of the Army National Guard.

He started Larry L. Knies Welding, Inc. in 1965 and was co-owner until his retirement.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper K of C, and the Celestine Community Club.

Surviving are two daughters, Toni (David) Messmer, Jasper, IN, and Leigh (Jeff) Boeckman, Jasper, IN, three sons, Eric (Denise) Knies, Jasper, IN, Drew (Carmen) Knies, Santa Claus, IN, and Jay (Jennifer) Knies, Jasper, IN, 10 grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Messmer, Tonia (Seth) Mehringer, Luke (Mariah) Messmer, Rachel (Chayce) Rickelman, Maggie (John) Schneider, C.J. (Erika) Boeckman, Ted and Josh Knies, Olivia and Claire Knies, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way, one sister, Brenda (C.G.) Epple, Haubstadt, IN, two brothers, Dallas (Inez) Knies, Celestine, IN, and Doug (Kathy) Knies, Evansville, IN, one sister-in-law, Carol Knies, Jasper, IN, and one brother-in-law, Paul Striegel, Jasper, IN,

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Mary Jane Striegel, and one brother, Richard Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Larry L. Knies will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Anderson Woods, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.