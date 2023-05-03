(Jasper) – Anticipation and excitement is higher than ever as aspiring country music artists prepare for the 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown, held at the Jasper Arts Center on Thursday, June 8th at 6:30 pm EST. Thirteen acts from across the region are performing this year, with a few returning and some making their Showdown debut. Radio station WBDC is proud to once again be hosting the country music talent search, with a chance for a local artist to win over $1,000 in cash and prizes.

The Jasper Arts Center will provide the backdrop to feature the best and brightest talent in our area. WBDC is excited to announce for the first time the band, Eighty-Sixt, will be entertaining the crowd and backing the talented contestants as the house band. The contestants taking the stage this year are:

Luke and Jessi of White Creeks, TN

Dispel (Country Edition) of Jasper, IN

Neil Buechlein of Beford, IN

Tony Patrick of Marion, IN

Reigle Family Band of Muncie, IN

Margaret Moore of Jasper, IN

Callie Grace of Jasper, IN

John Paul Josey of Evansville, IN

Dale Horse Hall: The Honky Tonk Professor of French Lick, IN

Ricky VanWinkle of Chandler, IN

Brinley Royer of Dubois, IN

Tucker Mayfield of Washington, IN

Logan McKeighen of Orleans, IN

Now in its 41st year, the WBDC Country Showdown finds the most promising country music talent in the area, giving these performers a chance to hone their skills and win great prizes. From the first winners, “Crossfire” in 1982, to last year’s winner, “Tyler Williams”, the WBDC Country Showdown has proved to be a must-see event for country music fans of all ages.