A 14-year federal prison sentence has been issued to 43-year-old Benjamin Covey of Eaton, Indiana for charges of distributing child sex abuse material stemming from an investigation that began on January 28, 2022.

On that date, the Muncie Police Department received a tip from the FBI about images depicting child sex abuse being uploaded to the instant messaging application, Kik, by a user under the name “BosJangles”. It was later determined that the account belonged to Covey, and on that same day, the perpetrator was accused of giving juveniles access to alcohol and showing the children sexually explicit material.

Covey agreed to an interview with MPD Investigators where he admitted to using the “BosJangles” Kik account to join a group chat named “pedo for kids”. A search of Benjamin Covey’s cell phone revealed 600 images containing child sexual abuse, many depicting prepubescent boys, and at least one of those images revealed an adult engaging in a sexual act with a toddler.

This case was investigated by the FBI with valuable assistance from MPD. After imposing the 14-year federal prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Court Judge, Tanya Walton Pratt, ordered Covey to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.