Gary, Indiana native turned Arizona resident, Ray Uriel, has advanced to the semifinal round of competition on the hit NBC competition show, “The Voice”. Ray’s blind audition performance with “Glimpse of Us” landed him on a team led by Chance the Rapper, before Uriel’s rendition of “Jealous Guy” catapulted the singer to knockout rounds, where Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” clenched the Hoosier’s place on the May 15th playoff performances.

A contestant biography posted to “The Voice” website says Uriel currently funds his passion for music by working as a business and data analyst. Ray graduated from the University of Indianapolis with honors where he studied music and theater.

The two-night finale for this season of “The Voice” is slated for Monday, May 22nd, 2023, and Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023.

