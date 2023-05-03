The Dubois Branch Library will host an informational session about the most common scams that affect consumers and senior citizens on Friday, May 12th, at 11:00 a.m. EST. In partnership with The Tri-State Better Business Bureau, the organization’s Vice President of Business Relations, Susan Bolin, will present the riskiest scams from the past year.

Topics included in the session will share how scams are determined “risky”, common tactics used, and how to stay vigilant. Current scams aimed to take advantage of senior citizens and how those crimes can be reported will also be discussed.

Registration for this event is required and can be completed by using the Calendar feature at /http://jdcpl.us or by call to the library at (812) 678–2548.