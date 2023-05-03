Mi Patio Mexican Restaurant has been serving tasty meals in Petersburg since 2007. A partnership with the University of Southern Indiana Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program and Dementia Friendly Petersburg recently allowed the establishment to host their first monthly Dementia-Friendly Dining Hours on May 1st, 2023.

A thoughtfully-created, quiet, well-lit dining experience provided by understanding and supportive staff will be offered to people who are living with dementia and their caregivers from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Mi Patio will continue these special hours, for special people, in hopes of giving them a chance to enjoy a relaxing dining experience.

The next chance for people living with dementia and their caregivers to take advantage of the exclusive dining hours at Mi Patio, located at 211 West Main Street in Petersburg, will be Monday, June 5th, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.