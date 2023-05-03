

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (May 1, 2023) Today marks the launch of Prairie Farms’ Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars. The limited edition variety pack includes America’s top three ice cream flavors – vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Made with real ice cream and simple ingredients, each multi-pack contains 12 individually wrapped 1.5-ounce bars that are just the right size for snacking and indulging.

“Nostalgic flavors are always on trend with consumers, and the idea for Small Batch Mini Ice Cream Bars came from the popularity of our Small Batch Ice Cream. Just like our ice cream, each bar starts with the basics – milk and cream from our family-owned dairy farms,” said Prairie Farms’ Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President, Matt McClelland. “Our dairy farmers’ commitment to providing high-quality milk has kept our brand

strong since 1938. Because we’re celebrating our 85th anniversary, the timing could not be better to introduce our first-ever Prairie Farms’ Small Batch novelty on their behalf.”

While many national brand novelty manufacturers have shifted to making frozen dairy desserts instead of ice cream, Prairie Farms continues to deliver on its brand promise to produce the highest quality dairy products available in the marketplace. This means ice cream for the new bars is blended in small batches with the finest ingredients for a rich and creamy taste that only real ice cream can deliver.

With this being the company’s inaugural entry into the novelty category, enlisting Taylor Red, a country music band of identical triplet sisters, to introduce the trio of nostalgic ice cream bar flavors seemed fitting. The singer-songwriter triplets rose to fame on the popular social video platforms TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube where they entertain millions of followers who tune in to see their witty, comical videos. Head over to Taylor Red’s

Instagram Page to see their latest video reel creation featuring Prairie Farms’ Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream bars!

In addition to the Instagram Reels kickoff featuring Taylor Red, the launch will be supported by a multifaceted campaign including social media, digital ads, out-of-home, in-store POS, sampling, and weekly giveaways. Ice cream aficionados are also invited to visit our Small Batch Ice Cream page and enter for a chance to win weekly ice cream prize packages!