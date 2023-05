Jasper, Ind. – The Dubois County Highway Department issued a notice that Greener Road, approximately 1/3rd mile north of Schnellville Road, will be closed beginning Monday, May 22nd.

The closure will allow for the installation of a concrete box culvert and the project is expected to last approximately 4 weeks barring unforeseen circumstances and weather-related delays.

Officials have requested that motorists find alternate travel routes during this project.