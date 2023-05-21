Marilyn June Pfaff, age 90, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born August 15, 1932, in Duff, Indiana, to Virgil and Grace (Jeffries) Huntman. She married Louis T. Pfaff on June 28, 1951, at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in French Lick, IN. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2016.

Marilyn attended Jasper High School.

She worked in retail in Jasper for over 40 years. She was a co-founder of the Jasper Mini & Midi girl’s softball league and also played softball in the Jasper Women’s League and in the St. Mary Church League in Ireland.

She enjoyed squirrel hunting, mushroom hunting, and fishing. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed cheering for the Indiana Hoosiers and Indianapolis Colts.

Marilyn was a talented bowler and won many bowling awards. She continued to bowl until 2019. She was a member of the Uhl Collectors Society, and she and Louis enjoyed attending many auctions to add pieces to their sentimental Uhl collection. She was also entertained by watching the birds and squirrels hanging around the feeders in her backyard.

She is survived by three daughters, Gayle Durcholz, Nashville, TN, Michelle (Gary) Seger and Dawn Tart, both of Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Kelly (Carl) Eppler, Sean (Lucia) Seger, Jacob Seger, and Audra Tart, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, Eunice (Lee) Hupp, Mitchell, IN, and Carol (Forrest) Crandall, Antigo, WI, one brother-in-law, Harold Kempf, and one sister-in-law, Doris Svetcos.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Heart-to-Heart Hospice, especially Ashley and Melissa, and her caregivers, Crystal and Marilyn, for their wonderful care.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, Louis, are one grandson, Kreg Durcholz, one brother, Marvin Huntman, and one sister, Joyce Kempf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn Pfaff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, or to a favorite charity. Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.