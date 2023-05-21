Sondra K. Alumbaugh, age 71, of Terre Haute, IN, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, in her home in Jasper surrounded by her loving family.

Sondra was born on July 12, 1951, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Ruby Chrisman and William K. Alumbaugh Sr. She married Michael J. “Mick” Lowry on March 12, 1974, in Rosedale, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2003.

She and her husband were owners of Hometown USA in Bloomfield, IN.

She enjoyed bowling and crocheting.

Surviving are three children, Marci (Steve) Backer, Mandy Lowry Bishop, and Micki Lowry Cooper, all of Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Ellen (Kyle) Backer Popovec, Chris Backer, Tristan Backer, Mike (Rachel) Donovan, Tibi Donovan, Haben Watson, and Jimmy Cooper, two great-grandchildren, Rosie Poe-Donovan, and Micah Donovan, one brother, William K. “Bill” Alumbaugh Jr., and two sisters Debbie (Greg) Seward, and Jeanette (Johnny) Whitaker Utz all of Terre Haute, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse are an infant granddaughter, Faith Lowry, and one sister, Tammy Sexton.

The family would like to especially thank Ashley and Rhonda and the entire staff of Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Jasper for their exceptional care and support.

Services for Sondra will be held in private by the family.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Jasper, IN.

